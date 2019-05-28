Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland Dance at a Janet Jackson Show in Las Vegas

Real recognizes real.

This weekend Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were in the crowd for Janet Jackson's Las Vegas residency Metamorphosis at Park MGM resort. In fan-shot footage, the Destiny's Child members are seen dancing and singing along to classics "What Have You Done For Me Lately" and "Rhythm Nation", as Janet performs.

Related: How to Get in on the Beyonce "Before I Let Go" Challenge

After a run of shows this month, Jackson is off for the month of June, with Metamorphosis returning for another string of shows starting July 24th. You can find more details about the career-spanning show here.

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland dancing at @JanetJackson's concert in Las Vegas — May 25th. --#MetamorphosisVegas pic.twitter.com/7rvTMhHcJk — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 26, 2019

Last month it was reported that Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, was working on a musical about the rise of Destiny's Child. Survivor: The Destiny’s Child Musical is expected to premiere in Houston in 2020, and tell the behind-the-scenes story of the group.

"I want to pull back the curtain,” Knowles said in a statement announcing the show in April. “I feel it’s time to give the world an opportunity to hear, see and feel the victories and failures that I’ve had as a husband, father and manager who risked everything in pursuit of fulfilling dreams – those of mine and others.”

Also last month, Beyoncé released the Netflix documentary and surprise soundtrack, Homecoming. Both are from her history-making, headlining performance at Coachella 2018. The set also features a Destiny's Child reunion with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.