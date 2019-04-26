The Best Fan Reactions to Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie's "ME!" Video

Merry Swiftmas everybody.

As the countdown clock hit zero at midnight ET on Friday morning, fans unwrapped "ME!" The latest song and video from Taylor Swift features Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, and immediately sent fans into a panic. The video for the positive anthem with the "High Hopes" singer is filled with real rainbow imagery, from snakes exploding into butterflies to kicking puddle of pastel rain. It has already racked up nearly 30 million views, and almost as many opinions.

Related: WORLD PREMIERE: Taylor Swift Starts a New Era Alongside Brendon Urie With "ME!"

Of all the fan reactions, Brendon Urie himself might have had the best. "Wait. This really happened?! Like for real?!?!" he wrote on Instagram as the song launched. "Well I can’t begin to describe how incredible it has been to work on this song and video. So I will simply say: Thank you Taylor Swift for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful story."

Beyond Brendon, many no longer have the ability to even. Check out some of our favorite reactions from Swifties and more below. "ME!" is now available everywhere.

if you don’t love me at my -- then you don’t deserve me at my --. #TaylorSwiftTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/PzOL9O8kwf — G (@ioopsgigi) April 26, 2019