Bebe Rexha Toasts to Her "Last Hurrah"

Bebe Rexha is back with her first new music since 2018's Expectations. Friday the Best New Artist nominee dropped "Last Hurrah", an ode to breaking habits with one last indulgence.

After a string of successful collaborations, Rexha stepped out big in 2018. "I'm A Mess" was a smash for the New York singer and set the stage for an even bigger 2019. "Last Hurrah" is a great opening shot from the singer, showing off that skyscraping voice as she spins resolutions into a celebration.

In addition to her nominations, Bebe became a hero in the lead up to the GRAMMYs. She fired back at designers who refused to dress her for the award show because of her size, ultimately putting them to shame and looking amazing on the Rep Carpet. She did not prevail in the Best New Artist category or for her Best Country Duo/Group Performance nomination for "Meant To Be." However the song is still a massive success, now certified 4 times platinum in the US.