Ariana Grande Made Us Feel Every Note of "Imagine" on 'The Tonight Show'

We've spent the last few days swimming in the emotional moments of "imagine" from Ariana Grande. That sweet scenario of a couple together, those notes she hits at the end, it's a really special song that has us anxious for what 2019 could bring for the Sweetener singer.

When Grande was a late addition to Tuesday's edition of The Tonight Show, we figured she would perform "imagine", but we were not prepared for what she brings to it in person. Punctuated with horns by The Roots, Grande was commanding and unguarded, delivering a touching and tender take on the song. And those notes in person are astonishing.

love u @jimmyfallon @FallonTonight every time is always the best time of my life miss u already and thank u so so much. also, i love u sm @theroots. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 19, 2018

Grande also took time to take part in a Saturday Night Live tradition. Jimmy Fallon has been performing "I Wish It Was Christmas Today" since 2000 with SNL alums Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan. For the latest installment, Ariana lends support to Chris Kattan and his keyboard duties.

After a record-breaking release with "thank u, next", anticipation is high for the Sweetener follow-up coming in 2019. Grande starts the Sweetener World Tour in March.

