Ariana Grande, Halsey, And Little Mix Standing Up For Each Other On Twitter Is Our Favorite

Calling out haters, one tweet at a time

November 27, 2018
Michael Cerio
Ariana Grande, Halsey, Little Mix

Kevin Winter / Staff | Ethan Miller / Staff | Carlos Alvarez / Stringe

Real recognizes real.

In case you missed it over the Thanksgiving break, while we were face-deep in stuffing and yams, Piers Morgan was dishing out hot takes about Little Mix and their latest music video. The British commentator took it to the girl group for the nudity in their "Strip" video, and caught the wrath of Ariana Grande, Ariana's mom Joan Grande, and well, most of Twitter.

Related: Ariana Grande Shares ‘Mean Girls’ Inspired “Thank U, Next” Video Trailer

We're still not sure what Morgan said about Ellen, but we know that Ariana was ready to tag in to take down Piers. The Sweetener singer unleashed a tweetstorm towards the host, and we're still feeling it long after the leftovers.

Boy got bodied, but he'll surely be here to tweet another day. It's a habit of Morgan to invite such things, and the world has gotten in the habit of telling him what's up.

We were so busy celebrating the sweet "thank u, next" slam, that we almost missed Ariana feeling the aftershocks of her tweet battle. "Some of the **** I read on here makes me sick to my stomach" Grande tweeted. "It scares me the way some people think and I don’t like this world a lot of the time. If only we could be more compassionate and gentle with one another. That’d be sick."

Sensing a friend in needed was Halsey, who swooped in with words of comfort and an extra loud "thank u, next" of her own.

We love it when everyone comes together to support each other, even if it's in the face of the most vile corners of the internet. Shutting down hate, one tweet at a time.

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
halsey
Little Mix