Ariana Grande And James Corden Perform Their Own Soundtrack To ‘Titanic’

Before Ariana Grande’s Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and The Late Late Show, we got a special treat from the Sweetener singer.

Grande and Corden created their own soundtrack to Titanic, this one with one-hundred percent more Foo Fighters.

Related: Ariana Grande Sets A Date For Carpool Karaoke

In one take, the duo ran through nine sets, and performed thirteen songs to tell the timeless tale of Titanic. The five minute musical featured “Come Sail Away” by Styx as they boarded the boat, and the very on-the-nose “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice as they spot the iceberg.

The whole thing ends fittingly with “My Heart Will Go On”.

Check out their Soundtrack to Titanic below.