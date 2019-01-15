An Album of Soothing Lullaby Drake Covers Is Coming Soon to a Crib Near You

Started for the womb, now they're here.

A collection of new lullaby renditions of Drake songs is coming soon to make your changing room lit AF. It's from Rockabye Baby!, a group of music lovers that have been turning the greatest songs of all time into gentle, soothing lullabies for your little one for years. That way you can still catch the vibe, without disrupting the nap.

After albums dedicated to Beyoncé, Eminem, and Lady Gaga, the company has now turned its attention to a 12 song collection of Drake songs for the champagne papi in all of us. The LP features calming and comforting versions of "In My Feelings", "God's Plan", and more. You can here the lullaby version of "Hotline Bling" here, and pre-order the collection here. The album will be released on February 22nd.

Here is the full tracklist for Lullaby Renditions of Drake.

1. In My Feelings

2. Hold On, We’re Going Home

3. Hotline Bling

4. Take Care

5. Passionfruit

6. Best I Ever Had

7. Find Your Love

8. Started From the Bottom

9. Energy

10. Headlines

11. God’s Plan

12. One Dance

To show you their style, check out the lullaby rendition of "Hey Ya" by Outkast below.