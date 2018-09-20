Adele Thanks Lauryn Hill For "Record Of A Lifetime"
Honoring her favorite album of all time
Real recognizes real.
At the age of ten, Adele witnessed an impactful performance from Lauryn Hill during The Miseducation Tour. Twenty years later both iconic singers are celebrating an anniversary.
For Lauryn Hill, it's twenty years since the release of her groundbreaking, GRAMMY-winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The chart-topping and history-making LP is getting a tour tribute from Ms. Lauryn Hill, trekking around the country to celebrate two decades since its release.
For Adele, it's been twenty years since the pre-teen got to see her favorite album live. It's a moment she got to relive this week, and she posted a heartfelt note on the experience.
View this post on Instagram
I saw Lauryn Hill in 1999 at Brixton Academy when I was 10 years old. Tonight I saw her play at the Hollywood Bowl. I’ve just turned 30! What a woman what a record, by far Miseducation is my favorite record of all time. Such an honest representation of love and life, I feel I can relate too but also I know theres elements and levels i never will be able to. Ms Lauryn Hill was on form in every way possible. Thank you for the record of a life time, thank you for your wisdom! Thank you for existing. Happy 20th x
"What a woman, what a record" writes Adele. "Miseducation is my favorite record of all time. Such an honest representation of love and life."
"Thank you for the record of a lifetime, thank you for your wisdom! thank you for existing."
You can find the rest of the dates for Lauryn Hill's tour here.