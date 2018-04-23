Melissa McCarthy Shares Advice on Responsible Spending and Knowing Your Worth

Now, one of the highest paid actresses in the business, Melissa McCarthy was once a fashion school drop out struggling to pay her monthly phone bill.

McCarthy tells E! News, "I remember when you could still get a $5 bill out of an ATM and I couldn't get it because [my balance] was under $5. I would never quite have the money for rent, so I would call my mom and dad or my sister and say, 'This is how much I'm short.' They never made me feel guilty, because they knew I wasn't lying around doing nothing. And then I thought, 'I don't want to continue this pattern. I want to be able to pay the phone bill and not panic,'" she says. Eventually, she got a job as a production coordinator, giving her a steady paycheck. "It was the first time I stopped calling my parents...It was an amazing feeling."

27 years later, McCarthy is sharing her advice on the importance of how much value you place upon yourself and your talents. McCarthy told Glamour, "as you start up the ladder in whatever field you're in, you have to walk if people won't give you what you're worth," she tells Glamour. "Once people don't respect you enough to give you what you're worth, they're never going to."

