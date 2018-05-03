Meghan Markle's Estranged Brother Writes a Letter to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. has penned a scathing open letter in which he warns Prince Harry that marrying the Suits actress is a terrible idea.

“It’s not too late,” he writes in a handwritten note shared by In Touch. “Meghn Markle is obviously not the right woman for you.”

Thomas goes on to allege that Markle uses people and sent their father into debt by borrowing all of his money and then never paying him back when she made her own.

“It’s very apparent that her tiny bit of Hollywood fame has gone to her head, changing her into a jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage,” he continues.

“You and the royal family should put an end to this fake fairytale wedding before it’s too late.”

