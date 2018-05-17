Meghan Markle Confirms That Her Father Will Not Be Attending The Royal Wedding in Palace Issued Statement
Kensington Palace issued the first solo statement from Meghan Markle on Thursday regarding her father's attendance to her wedding.
In the statement, Meghan confirms that her father, Thomas Markle, will not be at her marriage to Prince Harry.
Mr. Markle has been front and center in recent headlines due to some staged photos in the press as well as a recent heart attack.
Questions about whether or not he would be attending the wedding in the U.K. have been circulating for several weeks.
A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018