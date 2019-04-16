Mary J. Blige and Nas

Mary J. Blige & Nas announce North American tour dates, including St. Louis

April 16, 2019
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KYKY) — Mary J. Blige and Nas will make a stop in St. Louis Wednesday, July 31, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on a co-headlining North American tour.

The 22-city trek kicks off July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through Sept. 10 in Toronto.

In addition to stopping in St. Louis, they'll also play such major cities as Tampa, Atlanta, Detroit, Houston, Phoenix, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Boston. 

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, April 19, through Live Nation

Blige and Nas are also slated to headline the 2019 Essence Festival alongside Missy Elliott in New Orleans from July 5-7.

