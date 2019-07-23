Macy's Pulled New Plates After Claims of Fat Shaming And Promoting Eating Disorders

(Y98) - Macy's is pulling a line of decorative plates that compare food portion sizes to the size of jeans a person should be wearing off of its store shelves. A photo of the plates went viral after it was shared by a comedian/podcast host on Twitter and people started claiming it was promoting eating disorders and fat shaming.

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

Alie Ward's tweet gatherd more than 5,000 replies and 46,000 retweets.

After much criticism, Macy's decided to pull the controversial plates and commented on Ward’s tweet, assuring her that the product will be removed from all Macy’s locations.

"We appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product," the tweet said.

Hi, Alie — we appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product. It will be removed from all STORY at Macy's locations. — Macy's (@Macys) July 22, 2019

