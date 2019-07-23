(Getty Images)

Macy's Pulled New Plates After Claims of Fat Shaming And Promoting Eating Disorders

The plates have rings drawn on them with the smallest portion labeled "skinny jeans," and largest one is called "mom jeans"

July 23, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(Y98) - Macy's is pulling a line of decorative plates that compare food portion sizes to the size of jeans a person should be wearing off of its store shelves. A photo of the plates went viral after it was shared by a comedian/podcast host on Twitter and people started claiming it was promoting eating disorders and fat shaming.

Alie Ward's tweet gatherd more than 5,000 replies and 46,000 retweets. 

After much criticism, Macy's decided to pull the controversial plates and commented on Ward’s tweet, assuring her that the product will be removed from all Macy’s locations.

"We appreciate you sharing this with us and agree that we missed the mark on this product," the tweet said.

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved

Tags: 
Macy's
jeans
plates
pulled
Twitter
fat shaming
viral

Recent Podcast Audio
Episode 14 (Part 1): She's A Fitness Guru, A Photographer, An Essential Oil Advocate, and Most Importantly, A Friend Two Kids and A Career
Episode 14 (Part 2): Tips On How To Keep Your Children and Yourself From Engaging In Negative Self-Image Talk Two Kids and A Career
The American Cancer Society's Mission: HPV Cancer Free KYKYFM: On-Demand
Courtney & Company Full Show for 7-18 Courtney & Company
Entertainment Schmig for 7-18 Courtney & Company
Who On The Show for 7-18 Courtney & Company
View More Episodes