LOOK: John Stamos' Baby Boy Meets His 'Full House' Family
May 11, 2018
This will seriously give you all the feels!
John Stamos shared this adorable picture of his 1-month-old baby boy, Billy, meeting Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin Thursday. The former co-stars have managed to stay very close over the years.
Stamos is a first time dad and it looks like he couldn't be happier!
"The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers ," Stamos wrote alongside the pic.
The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers
