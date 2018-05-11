Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

LOOK: John Stamos' Baby Boy Meets His 'Full House' Family

May 11, 2018

This will seriously give you all the feels!

John Stamos shared this adorable picture of his 1-month-old baby boy, Billy, meeting Bob Saget and Lori Loughlin Thursday. The former co-stars have managed to stay very close over the years. 

Stamos is a first time dad and it looks like he couldn't be happier! 

"The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers ," Stamos wrote alongside the pic.

The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Tags: 
Full House
baby
boy