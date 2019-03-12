Look: J.Lo Shows Off Proposal Pics!

Can this couple get any cuter!?!

J. Lo released some behind the scene pictures today of her proposal to A. Rod and of course, they are gorgeous!

A-Rod shared the same image on social media, with the caption, "Locking it down. #futuremrsrodriguez." Later he shared a sweet message celebrating the happy occasion on Instagram Stories.

"There aren't many words to share with you, only feelings," he wrote. "Gratitude. Excitement. And just... joy. We know there is work to do to keep building a family and future we can be proud of, and we can't do it without all of you. We are so thankful for all your messages of love and congratulations."