Look: Budweiser Clydesdales Welcome First Foal of 2019

Warm Springs Ranch, the state-of-the-art breeding and training facility for the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales opens its gates to guests from around the world on Saturday, March 23, following record-breaking attendance last year. Just in time for opening day, the Ranch also welcomed Carly, its first foal of the 2019 foaling season earlier this month.

“We had record-breaking attendance at Warm Springs Ranch in 2018 and we’re excited to welcome even more guests this season to see these gentle-giants first-hand,” said Mark Boese, herd manager, Warm Springs Ranch. “Each year, we welcome up to two dozen foals, and we’re looking forward to teaching our guests how these majestic animals are bred, raised and cared for.”

The 300-acre family-friendly attraction is the largest Clydesdale breeding facility of its kind in the United States and offers visitors an opportunity to get up-close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales while learning about their breeding and care.

Warm Springs Ranch offers guided walking tours twice a day, except for Wednesdays, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The tour tickets costs $15 per person and lasts one-and-a-half hours. Guided walking tours give guests an opportunity to interact with Clydesdale handlers, see the Clydesdales’ harness, luxury trailer and 1903 beer wagon, and take a picture with a Clydesdale. Guests 21 and older will also have the opportunity to sample Budweiser, an iconic American-style lager with a crisp refreshing taste.

