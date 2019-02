This weekend the St. Louis Cardinals play at the same time as the St. Louis Blues, so here is where you can listen to both!

When our sister station KMOX has a conflict with St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues broadcasts, you can tune in to the FM airwaves to hear your favorite hockey team.

Listen to Y98 to hear the Blues take on the Boston Bruins.

The pregame show with KMOX's Chris Hrabe starts at 2:30 PM, and the puck drops at 3: 00 PM.