roast beef sandwich

Jasper Paul PR

FREE Lion’s Choice roast beef sandwiches available Wednesday

If you're an administrative professional, bring your business card for your freebie.

April 23, 2019
Categories: 
Features

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Lion’s Choice is rewarding professionals tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24, with FREE Original roast beef sandwiches!

Tomorrow is Administrative Professionals’ Day, which recognizes professionals such as secretaries, assistants and receptionists whose work is vital to business, though it often goes unacknowledged.

The St. Louis-based chain will give one free sandwich to guests who present their business cards with an administrative title on it such as secretary, admin assistant, receptionist, etc.

The deal is valid for one sandwich per customer in-store only Wednesday, April 24, at one of the 29 Lion’s Choice locations.

© 2019 KYKY (Entercom). All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
Lion's Choice
free food
roast beef
Sandwich
National Administrative Professionals' Day