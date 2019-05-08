St. Louis will host a Lego convention for the first time this summer

BALLWIN, Mo. (KYKY) — A Lego convention is coming to St. Louis for the first time this summer featuring Lego artists, retailers and hands-on activities.

BrickUniverse announced Wednesday the Lego Fan Convention will take place Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14 at Greensfelder Complex in Queeny Park.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet professional Lego artists, see intricate cityscapes and life-sized Lego sculptures, build things, buy things and more.

Chicago’s own Rocco Buttliere will make an appearance with his scale models of world landmarks built from the plastic blocks. Lego creative Jonathan Lopes, of San Diego, will display also his recognizable works at the convention, in addition to several life-long Lego builders.

Tickets, available at BrickUniverse.com/stlouis, are $15 online and $18 at the door — if they don’t sell out beforehand. Children 2 and under receive free admission.

