WATCH: Nick Jonas & Mustard Team Up for "Anywhere" Video

Nick Jonas has teamed up with hip-hop producer Mustard for a new collaboration. The music video will take you "Anywhere" you can imagine, and it will most certainly have you dancing.

The track marks the first single to be released by Jonas in 2018. Mustard also recently teamed up Lil Dicky and Chris Brown for "Freaky Friday," which is now a Top 10 hit.

Jonas and Mustard made an appearance together over the weekend as presenters during the Billboard Music Awards. The pair gave "Anywhere" its television debut during the American Idol finale Monday night as well.

It was announced today (May 23) that Nick Jonas and Mustard will perform at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on June 18.