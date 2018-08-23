Maren Morris is among several country acts to pay tribute to Aretha Franklin since her passing on August 16. The 28-year-old honored the Queen of Soul during her concert last Friday by performing a cover of "Natural Woman" in Las Vegas.

"This song is written on the soul of millions, something I realized in the short time we had at sound check the other day to work it up in Aretha's honor. It was effortless; it's in our bones, ready to emerge at a moment's notice," Morris' bass player, Annie Clements, shared to Instagram.

The country star gave a breathtaking performance for the west coast crowd while opening up for tour mate Niall Horan. "All hail Queen Aretha. Love singing this this weekend," Morris said.

Watch Maren Morris perform Aretha Franklin's "Natural Woman" below.