Jordin Sparks' 'A Baby Story' to Premiere on Lifetime

Jordin Sparks is giving fans a look into her life that we've never seen before. The singer and actress will share 'Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story' on Lifetime September 6.

Cameras followed the 28-year-old and her husband Dana Isaiah on the days leading up to the birth of their son, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. Sparks delivered her now 3-month-old baby boy (DJ) on May 2 in Los Angeles.

Throughout the special, we see Sparks head to the Natural Birth Center & Women's Wellness to meet with her midwife. You can watch a clip of the upcoming episode, here.

"I am so grateful for my husband and amazing team at the Natural Birthing Center. I don't think I would be feeling this great without them," Sparks told People.

The American Idol alum secretly eloped with the fitness model during a ceremony in Hawaii last summer. 'Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story' premieres Thursday, September 6 on Lifetime at 10 p.m. ET.