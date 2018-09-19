Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, Carrie Underwood to Perform at the 2018 AMAs

Imagine Dragons, Post Malone, and Carrie Underwood have been announced as the first round of performers for the 2018 American Music Awards. The fan-voted awards show hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross will air live from Los Angeles October 9.

It has been confirmed that the multi-platinum selling band, Imagine Dragons, and frontman Dan Reynolds, will hit the stage to perform their smash hit, "Natural." The stand-alone single was released earlier this year.

Malone will be joined by Ty Dolla $ign to deliver a performance of their "Psycho" collaboration as well. The track is featured on his beerbongs & bentleys album and will mark the pair's AMAs debut.

Underwood is set to make AMA viewers Cry Pretty next month when she performs a track off her newly released sixth studio album. The country superstar has won twelve American Music Awards throughout her career and is nominated for Favorite (Country) Female Artist this year.

The 2018 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.