EXCLUSIVE: MØ Takes Us to 'Forever Neverland' With New Album

It may have taken MØ a while to deliver her sophomore album, however, Forever Neverland was worth the wait. The 30-year-old singer-songwriter describes her new project as personal, modern pop, and eclectic.

The Danish pop star revealed in our exclusive interview why she's proud of her latest collection of songs and more. We even find out how she went from being a complete fan-girl of Diplo to having him produce her single, "Sun in Our eyes."

“I feel like I found my voice on this album. But also, that journey is an ongoing thing," MØ said.

MØ’s Forever Neverland follows the release of her 2014 debut of No Mythologies. The track list consists of 14 new songs with features from Empress Of, Charli XCX, and Two Feet as well.

In support, MØ will hit the road in 2019 for her North American headlining tour with special guests ABRA and Mykki Blanco on select dates.