Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring Revealed!

Photos of Ariana Grande's engagement ring have surfaced. The global superstar is reportedly engaged to SNL actor Pete Davidson.

People confirmed the news of the "recent engagement" on Tuesday. The couple allegedly revealed proposal details to the guests attending Robert Pattinson's birthday party this past weekend.

Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson Cost Nearly $100,000 https://t.co/xjsSpzymrh — TMZ (@TMZ) June 12, 2018

Grande and Davidson started dating in May and have since only appeared in public together a handful of times -- including Monday night at California's Disneyland.

Grande ended her relationship with Mac Miller after two years of dating last month; Davidson similarly confirmed his long-term with Cazzie David, daughter of Larry David, had ended in May as well. According to TMZ, the "No Tears Left To Cry" singer's ring is valued at nearly $100,000 with a 3.01-carat diamond set.