Ariana Grande Unveils New Song, "God Is A Woman"

Ariana Grande released a new song Friday titled, "God Is A Woman." The track will be featured on her upcoming album, Sweetener, which drops Aug. 17.

"God Is A Woman" is the follow up to the 25-year-old's lead single, "No Tears Left To Cry." Grande originally announced the details of her new record on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that her new release is her grandmother's favorite.

Pete Davidson, Grande's fiance, shared an adorable photo via Instagram as well in support of her new tune while wearing a "God Is A Woman" sweatshirt. The pair has not been together long, with the news of their engagement having surfaced in early June.

Watch Ariana Grande's "God Is A Woman" music video below.





