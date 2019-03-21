Latest Trend: Google ‘Florida Man’ and your birthday challenge

We know Flordia has some crazy stories, and a new social media challenge proves it!

The latest trend to share with your friends and family is the "Flordia Man" challenge.

Here is how it works: “Google Florida Man followed by your birthday and tell me what you get” seemed to start on Tumblr and spread to Twitter and Facebook Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Many fans are recieving bizzare stories that don't disappoint. Good luck getting any work done today.

I got a squirrel story! -- ----”This Florida squirrel really didn’t want his picture posted. Now he’s famous.” TY @MiamiHerald @HowardCohen https://t.co/MZPlrQGwGO — (((Rachel T.))) (@RiccaFabulous) March 21, 2019

So I guess the thing now is to look up "Florida man" with your birthday and see what comes up. I found this. Enjoy -- https://t.co/eAmclSEaHP — Jess --‍♀️ (@spritepixi) March 21, 2019

#FlordiaMan i’m just wondering if the cops ever took them out LMAO pic.twitter.com/wzYSGSsP32 — Claire (@Highmango99) March 21, 2019

I did the #flordiaman look up for both mine and my husband’s birthday. It did not disappoint -- — Michelle E. (@cmsecrd) March 21, 2019

So what is your Flordia Man news story?! Let us know! We'er easily entertained!