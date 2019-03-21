Latest Trend: Google ‘Florida Man’ and your birthday challenge

March 21, 2019
Categories: 
Features

We know Flordia has some crazy stories, and a new social media challenge proves it! 

The latest trend to share with your friends and family is the "Flordia Man" challenge. 

Here is how it works: “Google Florida Man followed by your birthday and tell me what you get” seemed to start on Tumblr and spread to Twitter and Facebook Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Many fans are recieving bizzare stories that don't disappoint. Good luck getting any work done today.

So what is your Flordia Man news story?! Let us know! We'er easily entertained! 

Tags: 
Florida man
Google
social media trend