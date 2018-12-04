Your Commute

A new study figured out some stats on how much you'll commute in your life, and the numbers are insane.

The average American will...

1. Commute to and from work about 11,250 times over their career.

2. Spend 408 days of their life in their car for those commutes.

2. Spend $108,727 in gas and maintenance.

3. And drive 173,203 miles. That's the equivalent of driving around the world SEVEN times.

