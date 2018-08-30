The Worst Dancers On "Dancing With The Stars"

"Business Insider" has a list of 10 of the WORST dancers from "Dancing with the Stars" based on comments that the judges have made, not necessarily by how far they made it in the competition.

Here's the list, which ISN'T ranked:

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 8.

Master P . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 2.

Evander Holyfield . . . Eliminated second on Season 1.

David Hasselhoff . . . Eliminated first on Season 11.

Mischa Barton . . . Eliminated second on Season 22.

Geraldo Rivera . . . Eliminated first on Season 22.

Kenny Mayne of ESPN . . . Eliminated first on Season 2.

Kate Gosselin . . . Eliminated fourth on Season 10.

Kim Kardashian . . . Eliminated third on Season 7.

Michael Bolton . . . Eliminated second on Season 11.

