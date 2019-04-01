What A Beard Does For Your Emotions

You'd think that growing a beard would COVER your face enough that it'd be harder for people to read how you're feeling. And you'd be wrong.

According to a new study out of Australia, having a beard actually AMPLIFIES your emotions. So when you're mad, you look FURIOUS. When you're happy, you look downright ecstatic.

The researchers say it's because of how your beard emphasizes your jaw, which makes it easier for people to judge what you're feeling, and also makes those feelings look more extreme.

