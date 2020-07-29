Watch: Yankees Cleared Of Sign-Stealing Video

Were the Yankees really STEALING signs?

July 29, 2020
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand
Yankees

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A video that surfaced on social media this week claims to show a New York Yankees employee illegally recording an opposing catcher’s signs, but Major League Baseball apparently looked into the footage and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Michael Schwab, an executive producer who used to work for POLITICO and USA Today, said Monday that he was told by sources that a video he shared on Twitter shows a Yankees staffer filming an opposing catcher to steal signs. The act was supposedly committed during the 2018 ALCS, when the Yankees were playing the Boston Red Sox.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Yankees
stealing
Signs
cleared
sign-stealing
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim