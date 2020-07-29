Watch: Yankees Cleared Of Sign-Stealing Video

A video that surfaced on social media this week claims to show a New York Yankees employee illegally recording an opposing catcher’s signs, but Major League Baseball apparently looked into the footage and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

Michael Schwab, an executive producer who used to work for POLITICO and USA Today, said Monday that he was told by sources that a video he shared on Twitter shows a Yankees staffer filming an opposing catcher to steal signs. The act was supposedly committed during the 2018 ALCS, when the Yankees were playing the Boston Red Sox.