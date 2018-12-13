Watch: Woman Saves Child From Out-Of-Control Truck
A woman holding a child reacts in time to avoid an out-of-control truck.
December 13, 2018
Somebody's dashcam in Vietnam showed an out-of-control truck coming within a few feet of hitting a woman holding her young child on the side of the road.
The truck somehow lost control, plowed through the middle divider, and then crossed the road to her side. Fortunately, she took off running just in time to avoid getting hit by the truck AND another car that it pushed in her direction.