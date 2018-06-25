Watch: Woman Crashes Ferrari Minutes After Renting It

June 25, 2018
There's video of a woman in China crashing a $600,000 Ferrari 458 that she rented a few minutes earlier.  It starts with dashcam video of her driving the car and saying, "First time driving a Ferrari.  This truly is the most amazing feeling." 

Then it cuts to a street cam as she crashes it through a barrier and into oncoming traffic.  There's also footage of the destroyed car in the middle of the road.  Fortunately, no one was injured.

