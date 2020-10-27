Watch: Washington Shares Awesome Video From Coach Ron Rivera's Final Cancer Treatment

Washington shared a video on Twitter Monday morning that was captioned “It’s a different kind of Victory Monday.” The clip showed Coach Ron Rivera walking out of his final treatment with people cheering him on wearing “Rivera Strong” shirts. The head coach then got to ring the bell that symbolizes that his treatment is complete.

Rivera has received IV treatments during games this season and was visibly struggling to get through a few contests, according to reporters. He recently described his battle with cancer as having a 300-pound gorilla on his back and said he is usually exhausted by about 5 p.m.

Being the head coach of an NFL team is a taxing job to begin with, let alone trying to fulfill all of those responsibilities while battling cancer. Here’s hoping Rivera continues to make positive strides!