Watch: Washington Football Team Reveals New Helmet

Amid ongoing and increasingly relentless condemnation over its controversial nickname, Washington’s NFL organization announced late last month that it will go by the “Washington Football Team” for the foreseeable future until a new moniker is officially adopted at a still-unspecified time.

As part of the ongoing overhaul and organization-wide rebranding, the NFL team unveiled its updated helmets this week. The new burgundy and gold headgear removes the iconography that has long inspired widespread criticism over it being culturally and racially insensitive to Native Americans.