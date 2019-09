A guy was driving on a highway in Canada when his dashboard cam filmed a truck up ahead get into a freak accident. It swerved off the road and hit a utility pole, which caused the back of the truck to lift into the AIR and land against the ROOF of a house. Luckily no one was injured, but the person driving the truck was charged with "careless driving."

