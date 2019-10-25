Watch: Toyota's E-Broom

Toyota just created an ELECTRONIC BROOM to move you around.

October 25, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Toyota just debuted a new device called the e-broom.  And yes, it's an electric broom to move you around.  Unfortunately, it doesn't let you fly since you straddle it and it pushes you around while you wear rollerblades.  There's no word on when they might bring it to market.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Toyota
e-broom
electronic
broom
Courtney & Company