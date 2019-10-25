Watch: Toyota's E-Broom

Toyota just debuted a new device called the e-broom. And yes, it's an electric broom to move you around. Unfortunately, it doesn't let you fly since you straddle it and it pushes you around while you wear rollerblades. There's no word on when they might bring it to market.

Sweeping change at @Toyota as they break into the electric broom market. #TokyoMotorShow2019 pic.twitter.com/XAJkThqtk8 — MotorTrend (@MotorTrend) October 23, 2019