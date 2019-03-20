Watch: Taking An ATM For A Ride

A guy tries to take an ATM onto a city bus.

March 20, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

(Photo by Keng Po Leung/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

This video has been racking up the hits on Twitter.  It's a guy trying to take an ATM machine onto a city bus in New Jersey.  He's maneuvering it toward the door as passengers are boarding, but when he gets there the driver won't let him on.

He offers to split the money but she doesn't want any part of it.  The guy who posted the video calls himself a sit down comedian so a lot of people think it's a stunt.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
taking
ATM
for
ride