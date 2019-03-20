Watch: Taking An ATM For A Ride
A guy tries to take an ATM onto a city bus.
March 20, 2019
This video has been racking up the hits on Twitter. It's a guy trying to take an ATM machine onto a city bus in New Jersey. He's maneuvering it toward the door as passengers are boarding, but when he gets there the driver won't let him on.
He offers to split the money but she doesn't want any part of it. The guy who posted the video calls himself a sit down comedian so a lot of people think it's a stunt.
Everybody want to be rich but don’t nobody want to help you get it lol pic.twitter.com/r1dGCto3oP— Darius DK from IG (@Darius_DK) March 19, 2019