Watch: Swimmers Rescue Man Who Crashes Car Into Pool

Swimmers had to rescue a man who crashed his car into a gym's pool.

August 13, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
A 69-year-old guy in Seattle accidentally crashed his car through the front of a gym and wound up in the pool.  No one was hurt, and two people swimming laps rescued him. 

