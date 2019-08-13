Watch: Swimmers Rescue Man Who Crashes Car Into Pool

A 69-year-old guy in Seattle accidentally crashed his car through the front of a gym and wound up in the pool. No one was hurt, and two people swimming laps rescued him.

