Watch Street Legal Jet Ski

A guy in Florida LEGALLY drives a jet ski on the road.

September 20, 2018
A video of a guy riding a jet ski down a highway near Jacksonville, Florida has been making the rounds on Facebook...  And apparently, it's street LEGAL.

 

 

 

 

