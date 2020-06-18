Watch: Serena Williams Confirms She Will Play At 2020 U.S. Open
Serena Williams is "ready to play" in August at the U.S. Open.
Serena Williams is ready to return to professional tennis and play at the 2020 U.S. Open in Queens this August.
On Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, 38, spoke in a video message on the tournament's official Twitter account, sharing her excitement.
A message from 6x champion @serenawilliams: pic.twitter.com/nBku5heoJv— US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 17, 2020