Watch: Road Rage Bus Attack
A woman with road rage attacks a bus with a tire iron!
September 5, 2018
A passenger on a Greyhound bus last week shot cell phone video of a woman with road rage bashing the bus with a tire iron. Then the woman goes back to her car and tries to pull away, even though the bus driver is standing in FRONT calling 911.
She drives off with him ON the hood of her car until he falls off. Amazingly, he got back up and finished his route. And the woman was charged with assault.