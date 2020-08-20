Watch: Reds Pitcher Trevor Bauer Wants To Wear "Free Joe Kelly" Shoes

Cincinnati Reds starter Trevor Bauer has been told by Major League Baseball that "he could be subject to discipline and removal from a game" if he wears custom-made cleats that say "FREE JOE KELLY" on one shoe and have a pouty-faced illustration of the suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher on the other.

Kelly was banned for eight games after the league said he intentionally threw at Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and shortstop Carlos Correa in a previous game this July. Kelly appealed, and the suspension, which will begin when he comes off the injured list, was reduced to five games.

Bauer, who has been one of the National League's best pitchers this season, tweeted a video of the shoes and said he planned to wear them during his start Wednesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against Kansas City to support his fellow pitcher.