Watch: Prince Impersonator Doesn't Miss A Beat
A Prince impersonator falls off the stage but doesn't miss a beat!
November 26, 2018
A Prince impersonator fell off the stage while performing at Dodger Stadium last week. He didn't fall very far, and the best part is that he immediately added an "Ow" as if it was part of the song, and kept on performing.
Prince impersonation gone wrong!! Wait for it. . . . . #purplerain #purplerain-- #princeimpersonator #hilarious #toofunnynottopost #ibustedmyass @theshaderoom @worldstar