Watch: Police Car Rams Car Blocking Its Way

April 3, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
In case you haven't seen this:  Security cam in New York filmed a traffic supervisor slamming into several cars that were blocking his way on a side street on Saturday.  It starts with the police behind a car that's not moving, even though there are no cars in front of it.

The officer bumps it a couple times, and then he shifts into reverse and rams into the minivan behind him.  Then he takes off forward and plows into the first car again, plus a truck.  Luckily no one was injured.

