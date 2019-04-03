Watch: Police Car Rams Car Blocking Its Way
An NYPD traffic car rams into a car blocking the way.
In case you haven't seen this: Security cam in New York filmed a traffic supervisor slamming into several cars that were blocking his way on a side street on Saturday. It starts with the police behind a car that's not moving, even though there are no cars in front of it.
The officer bumps it a couple times, and then he shifts into reverse and rams into the minivan behind him. Then he takes off forward and plows into the first car again, plus a truck. Luckily no one was injured.
WATCH: NYPD traffic enforcement vehicle rams into car, reverses into van behind it, slams into sedan again & into parked truck. Sat 3:20pm 37th Ave in Flushing, Queens. Cops say Traffic Supervisor appeared disorientated; taken to hospital for eval. Incident under internal review. pic.twitter.com/KuTykHiQTV— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) April 1, 2019