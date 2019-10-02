Watch: Out-Of-control Food Cart At O'Hare Airport
Check out an OUT-OF-CONTROL food cart on the tarmac at O'Hare Airport.
October 2, 2019
A catering cart on the tarmac at O'Hare Airport started spinning in circles on Monday, and a passenger in a nearby plane got it on video. There was no driver and the accelerator was stuck. Employees couldn't get close enough to jump on and stop it.
Finally, a worker driving another vehicle rammed into it and that was the end of that. None of the workers were injured.
Crazy event at ORD. Heads up safety move by a ramp worker! pic.twitter.com/SQi5zB0Ooz— Kevin Klauer DO, EJD (@Emergidoc) September 30, 2019