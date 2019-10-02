Watch: Out-Of-control Food Cart At O'Hare Airport

Check out an OUT-OF-CONTROL food cart on the tarmac at O'Hare Airport.

October 2, 2019
Lance Hildebrand
Lance Hildebrand

A catering cart on the tarmac at O'Hare Airport started spinning in circles on Monday, and a passenger in a nearby plane got it on video.  There was no driver and the accelerator was stuck.  Employees couldn't get close enough to jump on and stop it.

Finally, a worker driving another vehicle rammed into it and that was the end of that.  None of the workers were injured.

