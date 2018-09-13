Watch: No Littering
A taxi driver yanks a passenger out of his car for LITTERING!
Somebody in Russia was sitting in traffic behind a taxi, and their dashcam filmed a passenger in the cab littering. He tosses a bottle out of the window. But taxi driver wasn't having it.
He hits the brakes, gets out of the car and picks up the bottle. And then he opens the door and yanks the passenger out of his cab and throws him to the ground. Then he drives away and leaves the guy on the side of the road.