Watch Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning Team Up To "Golf For Charity"
Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will golf Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady for charity next month!
May 8, 2020
Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will team up in a charity golf event against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady, and it'll air on TV later this month. They'll do "Best Ball" and "Alternate Shot" formats. Manning joked that Brady and Mickelson have 11 championships combined, whereas Manning and Woods have 17. Tiger accounts for most of those, of course, with his 15 major championships.
You know I had to come in hot with a little trash talk, but as usual, he got the better of me. -- Looking forward to getting back to golf and teaming with @tombrady against @tigerwoods and Peyton. Even more excited to raise money for those in need during these difficult times.