Watch: Kid In Car Seat Tumbles Into Traffic

This happened Monday in Minnesota. Somebody posted dashcam video of a child in a booster seat tumbling out of the open back door of the car in front of them. The dashcam driver stopped to help, but the car that the kid fell out of KEPT GOING.

The child was strapped in and wasn't injured. Obviously, the booster wasn't fastened properly to the backseat. Police said the mom came back later to get the kid. And she might be facing child endangerment charges.