Watch: Kate Beckinsale Singing In Her Car To Prince

Check out Kate Beckinsale singing to Prince as she drives.

September 26, 2018
Lance Hildebrand
(Photo by Byron Purvis/AdMedia)

Sometimes Kate Beckinsale sings along to PRINCE in the car.  This is what it looks like.

Whatever you may be doing, commit

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

Video