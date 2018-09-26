Watch: Kate Beckinsale Singing In Her Car To Prince
Check out Kate Beckinsale singing to Prince as she drives.
September 26, 2018
Sometimes Kate Beckinsale sings along to PRINCE in the car. This is what it looks like.
Whatever you may be doing, commit
A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on
